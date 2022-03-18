Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athenex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Athenex alerts:

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Athenex has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $105.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

Athenex ( NASDAQ:ATNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.07). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts expect that Athenex will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 3,999.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,365 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 156,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.