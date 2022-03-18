Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) CEO Buys $102,256.00 in Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATHX opened at $0.83 on Friday. Athersys, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

ATHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 223,451 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,624,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,773,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 80,539 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Athersys by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 148,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,444,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

