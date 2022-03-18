Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires Shares of 2,813 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

