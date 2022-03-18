Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

