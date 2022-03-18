Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 4,687 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 162.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,577 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $444.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $484.44 and a 200-day moving average of $576.99. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

