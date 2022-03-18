Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,874,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 46,092.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 498,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 311,072 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOC opened at $16.85 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

