Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes $293,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE MPLX opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.69. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $34.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 98.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

