Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $138.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.46. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

