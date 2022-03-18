Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Down 14.9% in February

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 594,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

AY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

NASDAQ AY opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -676.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,991,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,961,000 after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,352,000 after acquiring an additional 221,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.