Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

ATLC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlanticus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Atlanticus stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.61. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 92.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlanticus by 1.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 15.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

