Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Up to $56.28

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.28, but opened at $57.86. Atlanticus shares last traded at $58.92, with a volume of 1,310 shares changing hands.

ATLC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $889.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 92.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

