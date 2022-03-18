Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $425.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $442.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $406.00.

Atlassian stock opened at $280.13 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -132.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,305,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,307,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

