AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.43.
Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 65,865,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,914,059. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
