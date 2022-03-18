AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.43.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 65,865,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,914,059. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.