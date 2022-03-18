Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Head to Head Survey

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) and Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galectin Therapeutics has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Galectin Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals $22.33 million 19.22 $7.03 million ($1.13) -6.48 Galectin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.47 million ($0.54) -3.44

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Galectin Therapeutics. Avadel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galectin Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Galectin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.40% -23.96% Galectin Therapeutics N/A -208.45% -100.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Galectin Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Galectin Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 136.79%. Galectin Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 652.69%. Given Galectin Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Galectin Therapeutics is more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.7% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals beats Galectin Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was founded 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments. The company was founded by James C. Czirr and Anatole A. Klyosov on July 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

