Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and traded as high as C$1.37. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 19,306 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.76 million and a P/E ratio of -32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.66.

Get Avante Logixx alerts:

Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.