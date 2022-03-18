Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and traded as high as C$1.37. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 19,306 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.76 million and a P/E ratio of -32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.66.
Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)
