Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $1.99 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $8.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Cowen boosted their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $35.14. 7,393,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. Avantor has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,548 shares of company stock worth $5,036,781 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,361,000 after purchasing an additional 324,770 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 111,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 97.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

