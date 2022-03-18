AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) to post sales of $69.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.75 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year sales of $299.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $301.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $335.97 million, with estimates ranging from $259.18 million to $364.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX traded down 0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 8.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,040. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 6.50 and a 52-week high of 27.43.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About AvidXchange (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.