Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) to announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Avient reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

AVNT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.20. 1,093,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,894. Avient has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Avient by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Avient by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Avient by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

