Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ASM opened at $0.96 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ASM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

