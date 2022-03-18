Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of ASM opened at $0.96 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
ASM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
