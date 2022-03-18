AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) to post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AVROBIO.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09.
AVRO stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.68. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after buying an additional 79,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after buying an additional 485,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,381,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 949,620 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth $4,043,000. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth $4,809,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
