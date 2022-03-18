Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $12.72

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $12.38. Azul shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Azul by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,486 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Azul by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 695,200 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Azul by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,194 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 515,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 783,816 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

