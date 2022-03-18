AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,200 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 338,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AZZ by 37.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 41.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AZZ by 109.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AZZ by 26.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,693. AZZ has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

AZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

AZZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.