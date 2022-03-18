B. Riley Cuts CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Price Target to $11.00

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CareCloud by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CareCloud by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

