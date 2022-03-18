B. Riley Cuts CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Price Target to $11.00

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ MTBC opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About CareCloud (Get Rating)
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
