B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spark Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($13.81) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($8.78). B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

