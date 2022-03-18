B. Riley Trims Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Target Price to $8.00

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 218.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of HTBX opened at $2.51 on Friday. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.27.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Heat Biologics (Get Rating)
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
