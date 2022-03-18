B. Riley Trims Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Target Price to $8.00

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 218.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HTBX opened at $2.51 on Friday. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.27.

Heat Biologics ( NASDAQ:HTBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 1,658.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heat Biologics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

