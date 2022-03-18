B90 (LON:B90) Shares Up 2.4%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.45 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.45 ($0.08). 24,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 129,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.30 ($0.08).
The firm has a market cap of £15.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.82.
About B90 (LON:B90)
Featured Stories
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for B90 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B90 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.