Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BADFF. upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.88.
Shares of BADFF opened at $21.11 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.
