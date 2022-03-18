BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) PT Raised to GBX 830 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($9.23) to GBX 830 ($10.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAESY. DZ Bank cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Societe Generale cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.
Shares of BAESY stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 226,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,873. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.
BAE Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
