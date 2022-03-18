BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) PT Raised to GBX 830 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($9.23) to GBX 830 ($10.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAESY. DZ Bank cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Societe Generale cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BAESY stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 226,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,873. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BAE Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BAE Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.