Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.54 Million

Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) to announce $24.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.94 million and the lowest is $21.00 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $17.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $118.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $130.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $191.30 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $232.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ballard Power Systems.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 231,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,699. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 20.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

