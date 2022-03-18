Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 364,400 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 466,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

NYSE BCH opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.27. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Equities analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.3307 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,571,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the period. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.