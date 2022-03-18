Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.82 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.090 EPS.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,366. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $747.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.07.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 and have sold 2,107 shares valued at $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

