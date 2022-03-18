Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,987,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 11.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of BAC opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

