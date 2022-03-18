Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Up 18.7% in February

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $90,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $57,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth about $5,228,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $232.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.05.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

