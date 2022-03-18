Barclays Lowers WPP (LON:WPP) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,250 ($16.25) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,475 ($19.18).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.86) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.16) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.43) to GBX 1,320 ($17.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,271.80 ($16.54).

Get WPP alerts:

LON WPP opened at GBX 1,060.50 ($13.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £12.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,127.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,071.25. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 868.80 ($11.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.01).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,033 ($13.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,330 ($13,433.03). Also, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.59), for a total transaction of £1,107,167.05 ($1,439,749.09).

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.