Barclays Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

Barclays set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.37) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($35.71) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TAG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.06 ($29.74).

TEG stock opened at €21.56 ($23.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €21.03 ($23.11) and a 1 year high of €29.37 ($32.27). The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.83.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

