Bata (BTA) Price Hits $0.0313 on Major Exchanges

Bata (BTA) traded down 76.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Bata has a total market capitalization of $158,394.72 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bata has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.00267977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014548 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official website for Bata is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

