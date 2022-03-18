Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $15.28 EPS

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $15.28, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Baudax Bio stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.87. 1,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,645. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXRX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

