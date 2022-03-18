Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVNRY opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.