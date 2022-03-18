Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.