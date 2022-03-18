Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €125.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €125.00 ($137.36) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($121.98) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €105.33 ($115.75).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €76.67 ($84.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion and a PE ratio of 4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($110.35).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

