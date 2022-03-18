BCE (TSE:BCE) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$67.92.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$68.16 on Monday. BCE has a 12-month low of C$56.36 and a 12-month high of C$71.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48. The stock has a market cap of C$62.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.10%.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

