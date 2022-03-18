Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 million, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.