Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 million, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.