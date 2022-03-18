Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 12,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $262.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

