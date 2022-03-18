Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Cap Tops $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.29 or 0.00206284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000982 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00026512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.64 or 0.00386387 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00058214 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

