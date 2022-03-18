BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $146.52

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $146.52, but opened at $174.99. BeiGene shares last traded at $178.78, with a volume of 11,694 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

