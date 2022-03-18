Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Belden stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.21. 471,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,932,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 5,440.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,056 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,213 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $56,653,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the third quarter worth about $26,305,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

