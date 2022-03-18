BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Lowered to $37.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRBR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

