Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider David Foster Purchases 1,025 Shares of Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Rating) insider David Foster purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$9.76 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,004.00 ($7,197.12).
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (Get Rating)
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.
