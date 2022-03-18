Berenberg Bank Cuts Craneware (LON:CRW) Price Target to GBX 2,725

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 2,725 ($35.44) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CRW stock opened at GBX 1,720 ($22.37) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,959.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,257.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £611.06 million and a PE ratio of 77.33. Craneware has a 52 week low of GBX 1,420 ($18.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,830 ($36.80).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Craneware’s payout ratio is presently 124.44%.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

