Berenberg Bank Increases Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Price Target to CHF 170.80

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from CHF 161.50 to CHF 170.80 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bâloise in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BLHEF opened at $158.25 on Monday. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $149.55 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.53 and a 200-day moving average of $157.28.

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

