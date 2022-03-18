Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for essensys (LON:ESYS)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of essensys (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of ESYS opened at GBX 74 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 219.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 259.94. essensys has a 52 week low of GBX 68.55 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($4.03). The company has a market capitalization of £47.64 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.70.

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

